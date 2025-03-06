Moradabad: Cap Makers In Sahaspur Village Urge Government To Help Them Expand Their Business

Moradabad: The village of Sahaspur in the Bilari block in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is renowned for its centuries-old cap-making industry, with families engaged in the trade for generations. Known for producing Gandhi-style caps and headgear for festivals like Holi and Eid, the village supplies its products across India.

Dilshad Hussain, a cap maker, highlighted the tradition, stating, "Our ancestors have been part of this trade for 1000 to 200 years. Caps made here are worn during various festivals and political events."

The industry, once focused on traditional caps linked to the independence movement, has diversified, now producing caps for political parties and festive occasions. Musharraf Hussain, another trader, emphasised, "We are from the tailor community, and our caps are supplied across India. Election caps are also in demand."

However, cap makers face challenges due to limited government support. Despite schemes like the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) and Udyam Nidhi Yojana, traders struggle with bank loan approvals. "We go through endless procedures, yet our applications do not move forward," Musharraf said. Cap makers are urging the government to simplify loan processes to help the industry grow. (With PTI Inputs)