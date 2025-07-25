Montmartre Gears Up For Historic Tour De France Climb

July 25, 2025

Paris: Montmartre is getting ready for a historic moment as the Tour de France will pass through this hilltop Paris district for the first time. During Sunday's final stage, the race will make three circuits of the steep 1.1 km slope. 

"We're expecting a massive crowd," says waiter Maxim Robillot. "It'll be a great experience for Montmartre."

Maxim Robillot, waiter at Cafe des Deux Moulins in Montmartre, told AFP, "We saw the impact during the Olympics, and the Tour de France brings just as much buzz, so it's bound to be the same. And we're lucky as they'll make three circuits! It'll be a great experience for Montmartre."

A winner of three Tour de France titles, Tadej Pogacar shared his mixed feelings about the last stage going to be on the course of the Olympics. "When I heard the last stage is going to be on the course of the Olympics, maybe the first thing in my mind was not a lot of people will be happy, not a lot of riders will be happy. I don't see too much difference, just a little bit more stress again. Especially, I don't know, we don't know actually how it's going to be with the travel after the second last stage to Paris. And then you have to race another classic stage where it's full stress. But normally the GC should be done there," Pogacar told AFP.

Another winner who won the title of Tour de France two times, Jonas Vingegaard, said, "If it's close in GC there's still a chance to turn it up or turn it upside down, so it will create a lot more stress and I think I said it also earlier, but the whole thing about Montmartre is that it's very narrow climb in the Olympics they were there with I guess 50 riders, now it will be more than 150 riders fighting for the position, so it'll create a lot of stress on the last day as well, which will make it a bit more dangerous in my opinion."

