Monitor Lizard Rescued In Shopian, First Sighting In Kashmir Valley

Shopian: A monitor lizard has been spotted for the first time in Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Monday. According to officials, residents of the Alialpora area noticed a long, unusual-looking lizard on Monday and alerted the Wildlife Department.

On receiving the information, the Wildlife team reached the spot. After continuous efforts, the reptile was rescued. The department confirmed that the lizard is healthy and currently in their custody. Experts said that the finding of this lizard here is unexpected, and its reasons are under investigation.

India hosts four species of monitor lizards, including the Bengal monitor (Varanus bengalensis), water monitor (Varanus salvator), yellow monitor (Varanus flavescens), and desert monitor (Varanus griseus). All these are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), making hunting, trade, or exploitation illegal.

Notably, monitor lizards are illegally hunted in large numbers in India for their meat, traditional medicine and some superstitions. Experts emphasised the need for strict measures for their survival.

Read More