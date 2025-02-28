Monet, Magritte Works Amongst Christie's Evening Sale Auction In London

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

London: Christie's is hosting two major art auctions in London, featuring iconic works by artists such as Claude Monet, Rene Maritte, and Francis Bacon. The auctions, The Art of the Surreal Evening Sale and The 20th/21st Century Evening Sale, showcase around fifty pieces of top-quality artwork. The sales are considered some of the most prestigious in the art world, with only the finest works presented for bidding.

Michelle MacMullan, co-head of the 20th/21st Century Evening Sale, explains that the auction is reserved for exceptional pieces, focusing on modern and contemporary art. One of the standout works is Francis Bacon's Portrait of Man with Glasses III, a rare piece, given that Bacon's works rarely appear on the market. The painting features an anonymous man with dark sunglasses, and Bacon's use of silver sand in the background creates a shimmering texture.

Olivier Camu, deputy chairman of the Impressionist & Modern Art Department, highlights the importance of Surrealism in 20th-century art, with works like rene Magritte's La reconnaissance infinite offering deep existential reflections. With 52 works on offer, this auction is a carefully curated collection from private collections. (With AFP Inputs)

