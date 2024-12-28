Moga Sculptor Manjit Singh Pays Homage To Former PM Manmohan Singh Through His Art

Manjit Singh, a skilled sculptor from Dhalkala village in Punjab, is currently involved in crafting a statue of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, which will be installed at the Desh Bhagat Park in Moga. As a tribute to the former PM, he is making the statue in recognition of the values he upheld.

The sculptor said, "When I received the sad news from social media that our former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singhji, is no more, I felt very sad. He had created a reputation among people after Lal Bahadur Shastri for his honesty."

"At that time, I decided that I would pay my tributes to him through my art. I have made this clay model as my tribute," he further added.

The sculptor expressed his hope that through this tribute, the legacy of Manmohan Singh will be preserved and carried forward. As he said, "When I am creating his statue, I feel he is amongst us only. He hasn't left us. He will continue to guide us through his values."

"Even though he is not with us, I am sure he will continue to guide us, and we will take inspiration from him," he added.

Manjit has previously crafted statues of various freedom fighters and politicians. The statue of Manmohan Singh, which he is currently sculpting, is made from clay and is expected to be ready for installation in just 15 days.