Mobile Thrown At Dhirendra Shastri During Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra

Jhansi: A mobile phone was thrown at Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Tuesday.

The padayatra, a 160 km journey, started from Bageshwar Dham on November 21 and will conclude at Orchha Dham in Madhya Pradesh on November 29.

Earlier, speaking about the Mughal-era mosque survey in Sambhal, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri said that "truth should be revealed."

On Monday, lakhs of people participated in the padayatra. Actor Sanjay Dutt joined the yatra in Jhansi on Monday, calling Shastri his “Guru and younger brother.” Flowers were showered from bulldozers as lakhs participated in the march to uphold Sanatan Dharma.