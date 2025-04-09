Mizoram: Bridge Over Tlawng River Set To Boost Connectivity Between Aizawl And Lengpui Airport

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Aizwal: A major infrastructural milestone has been achieved in Mizoram with the installation of a two-lane, 100-metre arch bridge across the Tlawng River, connecting Lengpui Airport to Aizwal. Long demanded by residents, the bridge marks a crucial step in improving connectivity in the hilly state.

Installed on Monday, the bridge is a network of arch or 'basket handle' structure weighing 425 metric tonnes. "We have used hangers to carry the load from the deck to the arch, and the bridge has been launched using a ropeway system," said Varun Poddar, Director of Poddar Infratech, which is handling the project.

Developers say the bridge stands out not only for its engineering, but also for its environmentally conscious design. Deepak Prajapati, director at Force Structural Engineers, highlighted its sustainability. "This unique form uses less material, making it more economical and significantly reducing the carbon footprint. It is also visually stunning and is the first network bridge of its kind built over a deep gorge in India," he said.

The final phase of the project, including concrete laying and road levelling, is expected to be completed within two months. Once finished, the bridge will be opened to the public, easing travel and boosting development in the region. (With PTI Inputs)

