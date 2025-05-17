WATCH | Miss World 2025 Contestants Visit Ramoji Film City For A Glamorous Day Out

Hyderabad: The dazzling contestants of Miss World 2025 are visiting Ramoji Film City to have a gala experience organised by the Telangana Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ramoji Film City management. 108 Miss World contestants, along with 30 staff members, arrived here for a day of fun, exploration and cultural immersion. The day began at 3.30 PM, with the contestants departing Hotel Trident in five buses, while around 100 special invitees from Telangana Tourism and 70 members of the Ramoji Film City senior management arrived from Tourism Plaza in three buses.Upon their arrival at the Ramoji Film City Signage around 5 PM, the contestants will receive a royal red carpet welcome featuring a live band, and traditional 'Aarti-Tikka' rituals by hostesses to mark a ceremonial start. Two vanity vans have been arranged on-site for the contestants.The contestants will be taken on a guided drive-through tour aboard vintage RFC buses, passing iconic landmarks such as VIP Gate, Sitara, Tara, Angel Fountain, and Narthaki Garden, before arriving at the PST Convention Hall for tea from 6 to 6.45 PM. Post refreshments, guests will be taken to the spectacular Bahubali film set, where they will be welcomed in a grand style. Contestants will then tour the Movie Magic Studio before joining other invitees at the Mughal Gardens for an evening dinner and cultural entertainment. The grand outing will conclude with the entire delegation departing for Hotel Trident around 8.30 PM, with an expected arrival back by 9.45 PM. 

