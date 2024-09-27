Migrants In The Darien Jungle Say They 'Had To' Flee Venezuela

Lajas Blancas (Panama): Following Venezuela's controversial July presidential election, many people are leaving the country to escape danger and seek a better life. They are risking a dangerous journey through the Darien Gap, a tough jungle area between Colombia and Panama.

This path has become common for those fleeing the political and economic crisis back home. As migrants face the dangers of the jungle, they also carry the painful memories of the violence and instability left behind.

Osward Ruiz, a 39-year-old Venezuelan migrant recounted his harrowing escape from Venezuela following the disputed July re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. "I didn't want to leave Venezuela, but I had to flee because they were going to kill me," he stated, describing threats from pro-government groups.

Ruiz, like many others, undertook the treacherous journey through the Darien Gap, hoping to reach the United States. Rosa Perez, a fellow Venezuelan migrant, shared a heart-wrenching story of loss. "When they were crossing the river, he slipped, and his bag floated away. I don't know if his brother made it out," she said, pointing to a young boy beside her, visibly shaken. "I was told that his brother, Reiner, was not found."

A 39-year-old Venezuelan military officer also fled the country, citing the oppressive conditions. "I had to leave because I do not agree with what is happening there, " he explained. "Very few military personnel choose to stay now. We hope this government would end so we could return," he added.

After a contentious election that saw Maduro declared the winner despite opposition claims of a landslide loss, many felt their hopes for change evaporate. (With agency inputs)