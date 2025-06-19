Meet Yusuf Bhai, The Hyderabad Perfumer Who Bottles Memories, Not Just Scents

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Yusuf Madappan (56), fondly known as Yusuf Bhai, creates perfumes that go beyond just a blend of oils and essences –  for him, each fragrance is a bottled memory.

After spending over three decades in the United Arab Emirates mastering the art of perfumery, Yusuf returned to Hyderabad with a unique skill – he claims he can recreate almost any fragrance in just 15 minutes. Now, after years of wholesaling branded perfumes, he has launched his own perfume brand under his own name.

He said, "From the very beginning, we’ve been wholesalers of branded perfumes. But now, we’ve created our own brand. You know, everything is a memory through fragrance. Wherever you go and smell something, you can remember your someone special, some place, some photos, it plays back in your mind like music."

Yusuf's mission is deeply personal. He wants his perfumes to evoke memories – of a beloved pet, an old family car, a mother's trunk of family valuables or even a deceased loved one's clothing. And he wants the perfumes to be affordable.

"I wanted everyone to use perfumes. I don’t think there are many perfumes...some cost Rs 50,000, Rs 10,000, or Rs 20,000, but I wanted that everyone should use reasonably priced perfumes – to spread the smell, spread the smile, and spread the confidence," he said.

Yusuf carefully crafts each scent and packs them with emotion. (with PTI inputs)

