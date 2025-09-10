Meet Shoukathali Whose Goli Soda Remains As Popular As It Was Five Decades Ago In This Kerala Village

Published : September 10, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

Choose ETV Bharat

Nilambur: In Kerala's Malappuram district, 70-year-old Shoukathali, fondly called Kunhappa, has been keeping a local tradition alive for over five decades. Popularly known as Goli Soda for its marble-sealed bottle, his beverage is a household name in Chaliyar village, where it is fondly called 'Chaliyar Soda'. Shoukathali began distributing soda in the late 1960s, cycling alongside his father, who ran a small soda factory in Nilambur. Using the same vintage soda-making equipment to this day, he recalls selling bottles for just 10 paise, with tea costing the same then. What started as a bicycle delivery has now turned into an auto-rickshaw business, but the soda's charm remains unchanged. (with PTI inputs)

