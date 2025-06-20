Meet Mayura, The Peacock That Turns Heads At This Temple In Mangaluru

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Mangaluru: At the Sri Anantha Padmanabha Subrahmanya Temple in Mangaluru, Karnataka, a unique attraction draws the attention of devotees — a peacock named Mayura.

Unlike most peacocks that keep their distance, Mayura is no stranger here. For nearly six months each year, this majestic bird makes the temple its home, delighting visitors with its graceful presence.

According to Rajesh, the priest at the temple, "A peacock which lives in the temple premises has become a centre of attraction. From May till October the peacock lives here. It's here only for six months; it also comes inside the temple and stays inside. Everyone has to watch the peacock perform its dance, and appreciate it, otherwise it tries to block the paths of devotees." 

Visitors are often treated to the sight of Mayura spreading its feathers and dancing, transforming an ordinary temple visit into something truly special. Many devotees, especially children, are mesmerised by the peacock’s beauty.

"The peacock has been here for 6 years. For six months, the peacock lives here, and then it vanishes for the next six. People love it a lot. It starts to perform when it sees people and is always waiting for people. When night falls, it sleeps in the temple, and in the morning it goes out and stays in the vicinity for the entire day," said Sikander Prasad, a local.

Many devotees believe that the appearance of Mayura at the temple holds special significance, as the temple is dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, whose divine vehicle, according to Hindu mythology, is the peacock. (With agency inputs).

