Meet Kolkata's Anish Sarkar - A Young Chess Wizard

Kolkata's Anish is a little master of the board after becoming the youngest-rated chess player at three. While most children his age are absorbed in cartoons or simply play with toys, young Anish Sarkar found his fascination in the quiet strategy of chess pieces, sparking a journey few could fathom.

At just three years and eight months, the kid from Kaikhali in north Kolkata on November 1 became the youngest-rated chess player in history. Born on January 26, 2021, Anish made his debut in competitive chess with the West Bengal state Under-9 Open in October, securing an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and finishing 24th overall defeating two rated players -- Arav Chatterjee and Ahilaan Baishya.

Anish was also fortunate to meet and greet his idol Magnus Carlsen at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz and play against India's No. 1 and World No. 4 Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition match during the Bengal Rapid Rating Open.

Anish's emergence comes as India witnesses an exciting era in chess, with young talents like Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and D Gukesh shining internationally.