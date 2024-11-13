Meet Kolkata's Anish Sarkar - A Young Chess Wizard

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Kolkata's Anish is a little master of the board after becoming the youngest-rated chess player at three. While most children his age are absorbed in cartoons or simply play with toys, young Anish Sarkar found his fascination in the quiet strategy of chess pieces, sparking a journey few could fathom.

At just three years and eight months, the kid from Kaikhali in north Kolkata on November 1 became the youngest-rated chess player in history. Born on January 26, 2021, Anish made his debut in competitive chess with the West Bengal state Under-9 Open in October, securing an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and finishing 24th overall defeating two rated players -- Arav Chatterjee and Ahilaan Baishya.

Anish was also fortunate to meet and greet his idol Magnus Carlsen at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz and play against India's No. 1 and World No. 4 Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition match during the Bengal Rapid Rating Open.

Anish's emergence comes as India witnesses an exciting era in chess, with young talents like Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and D Gukesh shining internationally.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHESS WIZARDCOMPETITIVE CHESSMAGNUS CARLSENTATA STELL CHESS INDIA RAPIDYOUNG CHESS PRODIGY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Delhi: First Dense Fog Of Season Drops Visibility At Airport

Delhi: First Dense Fog Of Season Drops Visibility At Airport, Several Flights Affected

1 Min Read

Nov 13, 2024

Exhibition Showcases Connaught Place At Centre Of Delhi's Cultural, Political Evolution

Exhibition Showcases Connaught Place At Centre Of Delhi's Cultural, Political Evolution

1 Min Read

Nov 13, 2024

Chandigarh Ranks Among India's Most Polluted Cities With AQI In The 'Very Poor' Category

Chandigarh Ranks Among India's Most Polluted Cities With AQI In 'Very Poor' Category

1 Min Read

Nov 12, 2024

Snow clearance operation on the Zojila Pass

Snow Clearance Is Being Done At Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway

1 Min Read

Nov 12, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.