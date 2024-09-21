Meet Babuli Behera, Odisha Gardener Who Prevents Suicides

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

thumbnail
Meet Babuli Behera, Odisha Gardener Who Prevents Suicides (PTI)

Cuttack (Odisha): A garden supervisor at Jobra Park at Odisha's Cuttack has saved more than 50 people from drowning after they attempted suicide by jumping into the nearby Mahanadi river.

Belonging to the local fishermen community, Babuli Behera has been an expert swimmer from childhood and navigates the strong currents of the river with ease. His last rescue was in the month of July, when he saved an elderly woman who jumped into the river from the Jobra barrage. He fractured his left leg in the process.

"I have saved over 50 people's lives so far. I am 55 years old. I learnt swimming from my parents earlier and slowly learnt to save lives. I started feeling happy realising I could save people's lives. Human beings have the greatest lives on earth. If I save people's lives, Lord Jagannath will take care of me," Behara said.  

Behera’s wife, who assists him in saving lives, has always encouraged him to help people without fear for his own. "I feel very happy. I always tell my husband that we won't get this valuable life back. I tell him to go and save people's lives. God will save us, Lord Jagannath will save us. My husband runs to save people when they drown and I help him in it," Tumkini Behara said. 

The local administration has also appreciated the selfless service of Behera, which has helped them in foiling many suicides. 

