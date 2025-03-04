USAID Fund Freeze: Medical Clinic For Transgenders In Hyderabad Closed After Trump's Order

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: A medical clinic, running on a USAID fund and providing dedicated services to transgender persons in Hyderabad, was closed allegedly because of US President Donald Trump's executive order effecting a funding freeze on foreign assistance.

Rachana Mudraboina, a transgender health expert at the Mitr clinic at Narayanguda, said the health facility, run by NGO YRGCare, was dependent on USAID funding. The clinic was closed about a month ago as USAID funding stopped after the executive order was issued in January, Mudraboina claimed. 

The clinic, established in 2021, is used to provide dedicated health services to transgenders, including HIV care and general health issues. The clinic used to receive funds to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, Mudraboina added. (PTI)

TAGGED:

TRANSGENDERS CLINIC IN HYDERABADUSAIDMEDICAL CLINIC FOR TRANSGENDERS

