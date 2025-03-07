Mathura Artisans Busy Making Holika Idols, Soon To Go Up In Flames On Chhoti Holi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

Updated : Mar 7, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

Mathura: As Holi approaches, artisans in Mathura are busy crafting idols of Holika and Prahlad, continuing a tradition passed down through generations. These idols, made from clay, paper, and gum, are sent across the country to cities like Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, and Lucknow, where they occupy a crucial place in Holika Dahan rituals.

Ram Kishore, an idol maker, shared that the work begins right after Diwali and sustains artisans throughout the year. "People take these idols for celebrations in their homes and communities, wishing their children to be as virtuous as Bhakt Prahlad," he said.

Nisha, another artisan, spoke about decorating Holika's idol like a bride before it is burned in the ritual. "It feels bad when the idol is burned because of the effort we put in, but it symbolises the defeat of evil," she explained.

Holika Dahan, observed on March 13 this year, marks the triumph of good over evil. According to legend, Holika, immune to fire, tried to kill her nephew Prahlad but perished instead, while Prahlad remained unharmed. This symbolic victory is celebrated across India. (With PTI Inputs)

