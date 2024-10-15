Watch: Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Chamoli: A video of a massive landslide has surfaced from the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The incident, which officials confirmed is from October 12, shows a massive landslide occurring in the area with people and vehicles nearly caught in the midst of it.

In the video, many people are seen running to save their lives. BRO (Border Road Organization) commander Ankur Mahajan said the video is from October 12 and the landslide happened near the 5 km long under-construction bypass from Helang to Marwari, about 12 km from Joshimath city of Chamoli district.

In the video shared on social media, it was claimed that the government did not give any permission for blasting for road cutting, yet the contractor went ahead with it. Asked about it, Mahajan said that no blasting took place during hill cutting.