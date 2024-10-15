thumbnail

Watch: Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand's Joshimath

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Chamoli: A video of a massive landslide has surfaced from the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The incident, which officials confirmed is from October 12, shows a massive landslide occurring in the area with people and vehicles nearly caught in the midst of it.  

In the video, many people are seen running to save their lives. BRO (Border Road Organization) commander Ankur Mahajan said the video is from October 12 and the landslide happened near the 5 km long under-construction bypass from Helang to Marwari, about 12 km from Joshimath city of Chamoli district. 

In the video shared on social media, it was claimed that the government did not give any permission for blasting for road cutting, yet the contractor went ahead with it. Asked about it, Mahajan said that no blasting took place during hill cutting. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAMOLI LANDSLIDE VIDEOUTTARAKHAND LANDSLIDELANDSLIDE IN JOSHIMATH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Thousands Gather In Prayagraj To Witness 'Bharat Milap'

Thousands Gather In Prayagraj To Witness 'Bharat Milap'

1 Min Read

Oct 14, 2024

Nepali Gorkha Community In Odisha Celebrates Dussehra As Per Their Traditions

Nepali Gorkha Community In Odisha Celebrates Dussehra As Per Their Traditions

1 Min Read

Oct 13, 2024

Colombia: A Bear Wanders An Arid Landscape Amid Bogota's Water Crisis

Colombia: A Bear Wanders An Arid Landscape Amid Bogota's Water Crisis

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

In War-Torn Khan Yunis, Gazans Are Committed To Preserving Palestinian Heritage

In War-Torn Khan Yunis, Gazans Are Committed To Preserving Palestinian Heritage

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.