Markets, Homes And Churches Across The Country Come Alive With A Festive Spirit Ahead Of Christmas

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ahmedabad: As the festive spirit of Christmas grips the nation, markets, homes, and churches are abuzz with activity. From bustling bazaars in Gujarat to unique celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, the joyous atmosphere is evident everywhere.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, local markets are drawing crowds eager to buy Christmas decorations. Shruti Sharma, a resident, shared, "We bought a Christmas tree, decorations, and Christmas caps. The prices are affordable, and the decorations here are unique." Brij Kishore, another shopper, added, "I bought all my decorations, including a tree, from a shop called 'Cherie'. It offers the best prices." 

Shopkeeper Parul said, "We have everything from Rs 10 to Rs 10,000, including ornaments, garlands, light trees, and musical Santas. Our big display outside attracts many customers."

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are underway at the Bethel Full Gospel Church, known for its Bhojpuri prayers. Student Stuti noted, "We are preparing songs and dances in Bhojpuri, and the church is beautifully decorated." Father Andu Thomas emphasised, "Prayers in Bhojpuri connect people to God. Preparations include dances, dramas, and carols." 

In West Bengal's Midnapore, bakers are creating festive treats. Manager Karthik Chandra Rai of Ghosh Bakery stated, "Our cakes are fresh and preservative-free." Baker SK Sai added, "We make plum cakes, 'nolen gur' cakes, and eggless options for celebrations." 

Meanwhile, in Manipur's Imphal, the festive season brings hope and unity after months of unrest. Eline Panmay of Mary Immaculate Parish remarked, "Christmas brings blessings, joy, and togetherness."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHRISTMASCHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Sabarimala: 'Vishudhi Sena', A Team Of Volunteers Entrusted With Keeping Temple Premises Clean

Sabarimala: 'Vishudhi Sena', A Team Of Volunteers Entrusted With Keeping Temple Premises Clean

1 Min Read

Dec 24, 2024

As Migratory Birds Flock To Kaziranga, Park Authorities Gear Up For Annual Bird Census In January

As Migratory Birds Flock To Kaziranga, Park Authorities Gear Up For Annual Bird Census In January

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust Prepares For Grand First Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust Prepares For Grand First Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Panaji: Christmas Preparations In Full Swing As Locals Flock To Markets To Complete Their Festive Shopping

Panaji: Christmas Preparations In Full Swing As Locals Flock To Markets To Complete Their Festive Shopping

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.