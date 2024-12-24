Markets, Homes And Churches Across The Country Come Alive With A Festive Spirit Ahead Of Christmas

Ahmedabad: As the festive spirit of Christmas grips the nation, markets, homes, and churches are abuzz with activity. From bustling bazaars in Gujarat to unique celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, the joyous atmosphere is evident everywhere.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, local markets are drawing crowds eager to buy Christmas decorations. Shruti Sharma, a resident, shared, "We bought a Christmas tree, decorations, and Christmas caps. The prices are affordable, and the decorations here are unique." Brij Kishore, another shopper, added, "I bought all my decorations, including a tree, from a shop called 'Cherie'. It offers the best prices."

Shopkeeper Parul said, "We have everything from Rs 10 to Rs 10,000, including ornaments, garlands, light trees, and musical Santas. Our big display outside attracts many customers."

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are underway at the Bethel Full Gospel Church, known for its Bhojpuri prayers. Student Stuti noted, "We are preparing songs and dances in Bhojpuri, and the church is beautifully decorated." Father Andu Thomas emphasised, "Prayers in Bhojpuri connect people to God. Preparations include dances, dramas, and carols."

In West Bengal's Midnapore, bakers are creating festive treats. Manager Karthik Chandra Rai of Ghosh Bakery stated, "Our cakes are fresh and preservative-free." Baker SK Sai added, "We make plum cakes, 'nolen gur' cakes, and eggless options for celebrations."

Meanwhile, in Manipur's Imphal, the festive season brings hope and unity after months of unrest. Eline Panmay of Mary Immaculate Parish remarked, "Christmas brings blessings, joy, and togetherness."