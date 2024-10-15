Marigold Flowers: A Symbolic Tradition In Mexico's Day Of The Dead Celebrations

Mexico City: Marigold flowers will decorate the celebrations of the Day of the Dead, locally known as Día de los Muertos, in Mexico which takes place on November 1 and 2 every year. During the festivities, petals are arranged to form paths leading to altars, where families leave offerings of food, drinks, and personal items to welcome the souls of their loved ones.

As November 1 approaches, bouquets of marigolds also begin to appear in homes throughout Mexico and Central America. These flowers play a significant role in traditional Day of the Dead celebrations each year. They are cheerful flowers that remind observers of the brevity of life while they honour loved ones who have passed.

Many families decorate the graves of their loved ones with marigolds, whose heady smell and bright colours are believed to attract spirits. Some families even create pathways of marigolds to lead their loved one’s soul home. Since marigolds are also believed to have cleansing properties, some families arrange marigolds in the shape of a cross to cleanse the souls of their loved ones.

Native to the Americas, marigolds have played an important ceremonial role in Mexico since pre-Columbian times.