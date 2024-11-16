Margadarsi Chit Fund's 117th Branch Launched In Telangana's Shamshabad

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Margadarsi Chit Fund, the trusted leader in the chit fund industry, expanded its reach with the launch of its 117th branch in Shamshabad, Telangana on Saturday. Managing Director Margadarsi Chit Fund Sailaja Kiron inaugurated the Shamshabad branch virtually from Ramoji Film City. The day also marks the first birth anniversary of late Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Ramoji Group, who passed away on June 8 earlier this year. Margadarsi, the flagship company of the Ramoji Group, has been a pioneer in cooperative financial services since its inception in 1962. Earlier today, the company inaugurated its 116th branch in the Wanaparthy area. With a strong network of branches across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the company continues to uphold its legacy of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment. The Wanaparthy branch launch marks another milestone in Margadarsi’s journey of making reliable financial solutions accessible to every household.
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARGADARSISHAMSHABAD BRANCHRAMOJI GROUPMARGADARSI CHIT FUND

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Margadarsi Chit Fund

Margadarsi Chit Fund Now In Telangana's Hastinapuram, 118th Branch Launched Today

1 Min Read

Nov 16, 2024

Margadarsi Chit Fund's 116th Branch Comes Up In Telangana's Wanaparthy

Margadarsi Chit Fund Launches 116th Branch In Telangana's Wanaparthy

1 Min Read

Nov 16, 2024

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As Next Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As Next Chief Justice of India

1 Min Read

Nov 11, 2024

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

US Election | Watch: Howard University Bracing For Kamala Harris Election Night Victory Party

1 Min Read

Nov 5, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.