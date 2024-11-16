Margadarsi Chit Fund Launches 116th Branch In Telangana's Wanaparthy

Margadarsi Chit Fund, the trusted leader in the chit fund industry, expanded its reach with the launch of its 116th branch in Wanaparthy, Telangana on Saturday.Managing Director Margadarsi Chit Fund Sailaja Kiron inaugurated the Wanaparthy branch virtually from Ramoji Film City. The day also marks the first birth anniversary of late Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Ramoji Group, who passed away on June 8 earlier this year. Margadarsi, the flagship company of the Ramoji Group, has been a pioneer in cooperative financial services since its inception in 1962. Earlier on October 7, the company had inaugurated its 115th branch (24th in the state) in Karnataka Chikkaballapur. With a strong network of branches across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the company continues to uphold its legacy of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment. The Wanaparthy branch launch marks another milestone in Margadarsi’s journey of making reliable financial solutions accessible to every household.
