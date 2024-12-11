Watch Live: Margadarsi Chit Funds Launches 119th Branch In Bengaluru

Margadarsi Chit Fund is expanding its presence in Karnataka with the launch of its 119th new branch in Bengaluru's Kengeri today, marking the latest milestone in Margadarsi's journey of growth and trust. Margadarsi Chit Fund, one of India's most trusted and established chit fund companies, proudly announces the inauguration of its latest branch in Karnataka. This new branch signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and making its trusted financial services accessible to a broader audience. With the opening of the Kengeri branch, Margadarsi Chit Fund continues to strengthen its presence across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, demonstrating its dedication to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial aspirations.Speaking to the media ahead of the launch of the new branches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, said, "The inauguration of our Kengeri branch is a significant step forward in our mission to bring financial independence closer to the people of Karnataka. Margadarsi Chit Fund is committed to providing secure, transparent and disciplined saving options to help our subscribers achieve their goals with ease. We are excited to continue serving our subscribers with the excellence they have come to expect from us."

