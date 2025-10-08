Manipur Celebrates ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ Festival, In Spirit Of Peace And Harmony

Imphal: The annual Mera Hou Chongba festival, celebrating Manipur’s rich cultural diversity, was held on Tuesday at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. The celebrations began with a grand procession from the Royal Palace to Kangla Fort, led by Manipur’s Titular King and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, accompanied by vibrant dances and musical performances in traditional attire.

Symbolising peace and unity, the festival brings together the state's diverse indigenous communities from both the hills and the valleys. "I today, participated in this 'Mera Hou Chongba’ 2025 today. So to be very frank, I am really happy. This 'Mera Hou Chongba’ is celebrated since time immemorial between the hills and valleys to bring love and integrity nearer," said Ranjita Golmei from the Zeliangrong community.

The event also showcased the diverse cultural expressions of various communities. For many, it stands as a living testament to celebrating differences, fostering unity, and healing past animosities.

"This 'Mera Hou Chongba’ is very beautiful, a significant festival occasion. I like it so much. With this 'Mera Hou Chongba’ festival, I think we can bring the broken relationship between the hill people and the valley people together once again so that we can live peacefully and in unity," Romio Kharam from Kharam Community As Manipur gradually recovers from a period of unrest, Mera Hou Chongba stands as a reminder to preserve the state’s rich heritage and the collective spirit that unites its people.