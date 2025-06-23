'Mango Fest 2.0' Showcases Diverse Varieties Of The King Of Fruits At Delhi's Aerocity

New Delhi: Worldmark Aerocity turned into a haven for mano lovers during the two-day 'Mango Fest 2.0', held from June 21 to June 22. The festival celebrated India's beloved 'King of Fruits' with a vibrant showcase of over 90 mango varieties, sourced directly from farmers across the country.

Organiser Anisha highlighted the scale of the event, saying, "We have displayed around 90 varieties of mangoes, which we have procured from farmers across India. So you can come and see, how many different varieties of mangoes are actually here. You can see 'Chitla', 'Toffee mango'. You can see 'Karela mango', 'Bahubali', 'Ratol', 'Dasheri', 'Langda', and many more. People can relish numerous mango-based delicacies and enjoy a fun-filled exhibition."

The event drew large crowds of food lovers and families, eager to sample the rich array of mangoes and indulge in creatively crafted mango treats. stalls served everything from traditional mango desserts to smoothies and shakes, adding a delicious twist to the summer weekend.

Visitor Surbhi shared her excitement, saying, "Exhibition is very nice. People are coming, enjoying, dancing, having fun, purchasing. It is very nice. So many varieties of mangoes are available here."

Mango Fest 2.0 concluded on a sweet note, bringing two days of mango-filled celebrations to a close. (With PTI Inputs)