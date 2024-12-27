Manali: Tourists Flock To Hill Station To Enjoy Year-End Festivities Amid Snowfall

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

The hill station of Manali in Himachal Pradesh is bustling with energy as thousands of tourists have flocked to the town from across the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. The town's streets and shops are adorned with colourful lights and festive decorations, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Many tourists expressed excitement at spending this time of the year amid snowfall.

Tourist from Coimbatore. Rohini said, "We have come from Coimbatore and are feeling very cold in Manali. The atmosphere is fantastic, and today we saw snowfall also. This is the first time we are celebrating white Christmas. This is the first time in Manali, we are having a great time, fantastic time."

Another tourist from Dehradun, Vinod Mehta said, "Just 35 kilometres from Dehradun we have Mussoorie, but instead of going to Mussoorie we have come to Manali. The fun in Dehradun is not the same as in Manali. The vibes here are terrific. We are having a good time."

The administration has made special arrangements with a DJ playing live music for the tourists to enjoy their festive holidays at the centre of the town.

