WATCH: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality

Tourists in India can now enjoy staying in an Igloo, the ice house identified with the Arctic regions. In Sethan village in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, as temperatures dip way below freezing point, some residents create these ice houses to give tourists a unique experience.

Tashi, a resident, said, "In 2012, when I used to do adventure activities, we used to stay in tents. Then I thought, why not create something new like a snow house? So, in 2012, we built it, and it was a great experience. After that, I thought, why not present this commercially for people?"

Another local, Vikas said, "Building this igloo is quite a difficult task because we are doing it during the winter season, in extreme cold. After the snow falls, we start working on it. The condition of the snow also matters – whether it's easy or difficult to build depending on the snow condition." Many tourists, who booked an igloo for a night's stay, described their experience as thrilling and unforgettable.

A tourist, Anita said, "This is our second trip to Manali, especially for this igloo, and we totally enjoyed it. The weather conditions were bad, as the forecast suggested. But we didn't want to miss the igloo. So, we came and with the grace of God, the snowfall was good. The igloo is very warm inside. We have all our warm clothes with us. There’s no problem here. We actually face more problems during winters at home."

Another tourist, Antara said, "We took a cab from Chandigarh and directly reached Manali. In Manali, we came up to Sethan, the igloo village of India. Before this, my dream was to see the Northern Lights and stay in an igloo in Iceland. But before Iceland, it happened in India."