Malkangiri Man Rescued By Helicopter After 20-Hour Ordeal In Flooded Sabari River

Malkangiri: An elderly man who was trapped for 20 hours in the rapid waters of the Sabari River near Kotamateru village in Malkangiri district, Odisha, was rescued using a helicopter after a complex operation on Monday. Fire department personnel from both Malkangiri and neighbouring Sukma district in Chhattisgarh responded, but their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by the high water current and the inability to launch a rescue boat.

Early in the morning, local villagers noticed Irma Sodi from Kotamateru, stranded in the river clinging to a tree branch after his native boat overturned during a sudden flood while returning from work in Telabarti village, Sukma district. Attempts by the firefighters from both districts to effect a rescue were unsuccessful due to the dangerous conditions, prompting authorities to request aerial support from Jagdalpur.

Sukma State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), using an SRPF Javanese helicopter, managed to reach Irma and safely lift him from the middle of the Sabari River. Irma was immediately transported to Sukma District Hospital, suffering from illness after more than 20 hours exposed to water. Medical staff confirmed he was out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment at Sukma Medical Centre, where his family has joined him.

Irma’s family expressed profound gratitude for his survival, attributing it to divine blessing. The heroic efforts of fire personnel and the successful helicopter intervention ensured a remarkable rescue against formidable odds, and Irma continues to recover in hospital care.