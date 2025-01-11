Makar Sankranti 2025: Asgar Belim's Artistic Kites Showcase Indian Heritage Across 35 Countries

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Jodhpur: With Makar Sankranti, the festival of kite flying, approaching, Asgar Belim in Jodhpur is gaining recognition worldwide for his unique kites. While kite flying is traditionally not practised in Jodhpur, Asgar's intricate kites have earned him admiration, with some valued up to Rs 25,000. Known for his artistic craftsmanship, Asgar sources special cloth from abroad to create his distinctive designs.

Asgar, a resident of Bamba Mohalla in Jodhpur has been involved in kite-making for over 30 years. His journey began in 1993 when he met an American friend, Toll Streeter, who inspired him to create kites that represented Indian culture. Asgar's passion for showcasing Indian traditions, rural life, and heritage through his kites led him to experiment with various techniques, designs, and materials.

Over the years, Asgar's kites have been flown in over 35 countries, and he has won numerous awards at international kite-flying competitions. One of his innovations includes flying LED kites during night shows, and on some occasions, he manages to fly as many as 15 LED kites simultaneously when the wind conditions are favourable.

Asgar's family has been involved in kite-making crafts for over 200 years. Once employed in a government job, Asgar left it to follow his ancestral craft, taking it to new heights by using innovative techniques and materials. He uses high-quality materials like imported Mylar paper, Orcon paper, and ripstop nylon thread, making designs which showcase the richness of Indian art and culture to the world.

