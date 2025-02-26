Mahashivratri 2025: Shirdi's Sai Sansthan Prepares 10,000 Kilos Of 'Sabudana Khichdi' For Devotees

Shirdi: The Mahasivratri festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Shirdi Sai Baba shrine, attracting thousands of devotees. To mark the occasion, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi has made special arrangements at the Sai Prasadalaya to serve 10,000 kilograms of 'Sabudana Khichdi' as prasad.

The Khichdi is made from 2200 kg of Sabudana or Tapioca, 1600 kg of peanuts, 1300 kg of potatoes, and 500 kg of ghee. Devotees from across the country have flocked to Shirdi for the darshan of Sai Baba, with the temple and Dwarkamai beautifully decorated. On Mahashivratri, the image of Lord Shiva has been placed on Sai Baba's Samadhi. As many devotees are fasting on this auspicious day, only 'Sabudana Khichdi' is being served.

The SSST has estimated that 40,000 devotees, including locals from the Pachkroshi area, will receive this special prasad.