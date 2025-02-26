Mahashivratri 2025: Shirdi's Sai Sansthan Prepares 10,000 Kilos Of 'Sabudana Khichdi' For Devotees

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 7:35 PM IST

Shirdi: The Mahasivratri festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Shirdi Sai Baba shrine, attracting thousands of devotees. To mark the occasion, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi has made special arrangements at the Sai Prasadalaya to serve 10,000 kilograms of 'Sabudana Khichdi' as prasad. 

The Khichdi is made from 2200 kg of Sabudana or Tapioca, 1600 kg of peanuts, 1300 kg of potatoes, and 500 kg of ghee. Devotees from across the country have flocked to Shirdi for the darshan of Sai Baba, with the temple and Dwarkamai beautifully decorated. On Mahashivratri, the image of Lord Shiva has been placed on Sai Baba's Samadhi. As many devotees are fasting on this auspicious day, only 'Sabudana Khichdi' is being served.

The SSST has estimated that 40,000 devotees, including locals from the Pachkroshi area, will receive this special prasad.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIRDI PRASADALAY KHICHADI SAI SANSTHAN PREPARES KHICHDISABUDANA KHICHDI PRASADMAHASHIVRATRI 2025

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Sao Paulo Railway Tracks Painted White To Prevent Heat-Related Accidents

Sao Paulo Railway Tracks Painted White To Prevent Heat-Related Accidents

1 Min Read

Feb 26, 2025

Mahashivratri 2025: Over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis Lead Grand Procession To Baba Vishwanath's Court In Varanasi

Mahashivratri 2025: Over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis Lead Grand Procession To Baba Vishwanath's Court In Varanasi

1 Min Read

Feb 26, 2025

Havana Hosts Cigar Festival As Sales Hit Record In 2024

Havana Hosts Cigar Festival As Sales Hit Record In 2024

1 Min Read

Feb 25, 2025

Venezuela's National Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Public Concert

Venezuela's National Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Public Concert

1 Min Read

Feb 24, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.