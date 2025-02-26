Mahashivratri 2025: Over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis Lead Grand Procession To Baba Vishwanath's Court In Varanasi

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Varanasi: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, over 10,000 Naga Sanyasis, adorned with ashes, carrying maces and tridents, and chanting "Har Har Mahadev," reached Baba Vishwanath Dham for worship. The Varanasi district administration welcomed them with garlands at the temple gate. Devotees thronged the Kashi Vishwanath temple and over 2.37 lakh visitors had offered prayers by 9 am.

The Naga sanyasis, mainly from the Juna Akhara, began their procession in the wee hours, entering through gate number 4. On this occasion, Mahamandleshwar Avdheshanand led the group. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara travelled on a chariot to visit Baba Vishwanath, continuously chanting "On Namah Shivay."

Naga Sanyasis performed the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva with full rituals at Vishwanath Temple. The district administration remained on high alert as Naga Sanyasis and their devotees arrived at Baba Vishwanath's court with heavy police presence and barricades ensuring the safety of the common devotees.

The celebration also saw the arrival of Bana from Italy, who praised the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh and worshipped with his disciples before continuing their journey to Pune and then Italy. The Mahashivratri celebrations mark the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

