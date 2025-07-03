Maharashtra: Son Of Pani-Puri Seller Overcomes Financial Difficulties To Secure Admission In IIT Roorkee

Kalyan: Harsh Gupta from Maharashtra’s Kalyan, the son of a pani puri seller, has secured admission to IIT Roorkee. Despite battling financial hardships and health issues, Harsh cleared JEE Advanced.

Harsh said, “I was late in class 11th to start coaching, so I failed. Then I decided to go to Kota, and my family supported me for that. I joined Motion Education in Kota, and here, N.V. Sir guided me. Throughout 11th and 12th, I prepared very well.”

“In 12th, I scored 98.59 percentile, but due to health conditions, I could not clear my JEE advance. But in my mind, I was certain that I would go to IIT. So I prepared, and this time, I scored the 98.95 percentile, and I got selected for JEE Advanced. This time, I got into IIT Roorkee,” he said.

Despite struggling to meet basic needs, the family has stood by Harsh every step of the way to support his education. Harsh’s father, Santosh Gupta, said, “I was very happy. My child has always been good at studies, but our financial condition was bad. Even then, he made it. The way he has studied now, he has been studious since his childhood.”

Harsh said that he hopes his achievements will inspire other students to persevere and never give up, no matter how difficult their circumstances.