He Conquered Blindness, Became a Multi-Faceted Musician: Inspiring Story of Nandkishore Ghule

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

thumbnail

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) : In Ahmednagar district, there is a blind man named Nandkishore Balaji Ghule who has become synonymous with flute. Hailing from a small village called Savargaon Ghule, he has achieved fame such that people are inviting him to perform in religious events, community programmes and functions. Nandkishore became blind when he was just 6 months old but he has gone on to become an excellent mridanga, tabla, harmonium, singer and flute player.

Nandkishore was born into a farmer's family and could not get an education due to the adverse financial condition of his parents. He used to stay at home due to blindness. So his mother bought him a radio, which changed his life forever. He slowly started playing the flute while listening to the songs on the radio. He has become an excellent musician today. He married Lata, who stood as a pillar of support to him. Nandkishore Ghule acknowledges this at every opportunity.

Nandkishore's son Praveen took inspiration from him. Although Nandkishore is blind in both eyes, he became an excellent musician. So why should we be left behind? Praveen thought. He has also learned to play mridanga by watching his father. Nandkishore goes to places like Pune and Mumbai for religious events. If there is Akhand Harinam Week, people must go to Savargaon Ghule to invite Nandkishore Ghule. From the remuneration earned through that, he supports the family. Remuneration is given by the government for senior artists. Nandkishore Ghule wants the government to consider his plea for the honorarium.

