Maharashtra Polls: It Feels Like My Father Is With Me, Says Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Siddique

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Mumbai: Baba Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday cast his vote in Mumbai as polling began for Maharashtra assembly elections. Talking to PTI, Siddique urged voters to exercise their voting rights and said he feels his father Baba Siddique is with him.

"I have come out to vote and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote. It is your right to choose a government and be a part of the world's largest democracy. It is different because my father is not with me but it feels he is with me. And I am going forward with that strength," Siddique said.

Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23. Over 9.7 crore voters will be choosing from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray, the official said.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.

Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House. (PTI)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MLA ZEESHAN SIDDIQUEZEESHAN SIDDIQUE VOTEMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

'If BJP Had Said 'Padhenge Aur Badhenge': Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote In Baramati Assembly Constituency

'If BJP Had Said 'Padhenge Aur Badhenge': Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote In Baramati Assembly Constituency

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Arrival Of Migratory Birds Adds Charm To Ganga's Ghats In Varanasi

Arrival Of Migratory Birds Adds Charm To Ganga's Ghats In Varanasi

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.