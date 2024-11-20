Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Pune: Pune witnessed a strong voter turnout as citizens flocked to polling stations early on election day to exercise their democratic right. In the Kothrud area, long queues formed outside polling booths as early as 7 AM, with many voters arriving straight from their morning walks, dressed in casual workout attire. 

Voters emphasised the importance of casting their votes, urging for 100 per cent participation in the election process. One voter expressed, "It is our right to vote and everyone must use this opportunity. Our future depends on the decisions made today," a senior citizen said. 

Many citizens had high expectations from the new government, with a particular focus on improving education and providing better facilities for children. A local resident stated, "The new government must prioritise education and create more playgrounds for children. They are our future and we need to invest in them now." 

"It is important to franchise our right to vote. Only through participation can we ensure a government that serves our needs," said another citizen while standing in line. 

Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback

Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, and election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23. 

