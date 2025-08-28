Maharashtra | A Replica Of Rameswaram Temple Made At Mumbaicha Raja Pandal

Mumbai: A lot of devotees from across the globe come to the Lalbaug, Parel and Chinchpokli areas in Mumbai to see the tall Lord Ganesh idols. The Mumbaicha Raja pandal in Ganesh Galli in the Lalbaug area is one of the famous pandals. This time, the pandal has made a replica of the famous Rameswaram temple of Tamil Nadu.

It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Devotees are coming in large numbers to see the pandal and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. A 'Nandi', which has been made at the start of the pandal, welcomes the devotees. The paintings of the war between Lord Ram and Ravana have been drawn on the pillars of the temple. 

The idol of Lord Ganesh at the Ganesh Galli pandal was crafted by sculptor Dinanath Welling. The office-bearers of this Ganesh Pandal are working tirelessly to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

