WATCH: At Maha Kumbh, Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

At Maha Kumbh, Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025

Rupesh Puri, a sadhu from the Juna Akhada, has claimed that he has been standing continuously for the past six years without ever sitting or lying down. According to him, he rests only by leaning on a swing but strictly avoids sitting or lying flat.

Speaking about his unusual practice, Rupesh Puri said, "It's Hatha yog, it is a practice of always being in a standing position. Everything else, whatever you may call it – devotion, austerity etc. is only for the welfare of the people, nothing for myself. I've been doing this for 6 years now." He said that he doesn’t know how many more years he will continue this yoga.

The Sadhu further said that his actions are solely for the welfare of others, and he does not do this to fulfil any personal desires. "There is no reason, there is no reason. It is Hatha Yoga, and Hatha Yoga has no reason. It is selfless, for the welfare of others. I have no personal desire," the Sadhu said. 

This extreme form of penance has attracted considerable attention from the pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh, but Puri stays unfazed, saying that he is not a publicity seeker, and does it for purely spiritual reasons.

