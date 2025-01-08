Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayajraj Offers Culinary Delights

Prayagraj: As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, Prayagraj is set to welcome millions of devotees. Beyond its rich mythological and spiritual heritage, the city also offers culinary delights, such as the iconic Pandit Ji’s Chaat — a legendary street food destination that has been tantalising taste buds since 1945. Founded by Bhagwati Prasad Dubey, this iconic eatery is now managed by his son, Anjani Prasad Dubey, who proudly carries forward a legacy spanning two generations.

The secret to their success, says the owner, lies in their unique homemade spices, which make their chaats irresistible and keep the crowds coming back for more.



Owner Anjani Kumar Dubey said, "I have been running this shop for 40-45 years. My father, Bhagwati Prasad Dubey, started this shop." "We use special home-made spices in our chaats. We take whole spices and grind them at home. We don’t use ready-made spices. Yes, we are using the same methods that our father used," added Dubey.

Locals and visitors alike flock to Pandit Ji’s Chaat for its diverse menu, which offers a range of mouthwatering delicacies. Many locals, who have been coming for years, attribute the shop’s popularity to its consistent quality and affordability.

Professor Satyamvada, a local resident said, "I have been coming to this shop since my childhood when it was located in Colonelganj, established by his father. Now, he has opened this shop here 3-4 years ago. They serve very delicious chaats, so we visit this shop every 2-3 months."

"It's very tasty. Everything is tasty, and the ingredients used are of very good quality," added Professor Satyamvada.