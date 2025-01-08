Madhya Pradesh: Female Leopard Trapped In Fence Rescued In Mandla

Mandla: Forest officials in Mandla and a team from the Kanha Tiger Reserve on Tuesday carried out a joint operation to rescue a female leopard that was trapped in the fencing of a forest plantation in Gudha Anjaniya village in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

Local farmers were first to see the trapped leopard and they informed the forest department. A large crowd gathered at the site to watch the rescue operation.

"After we received information about the leopard being stuck, we immediately contacted the regional rescue squad at the Kanha Tiger Reserve. Their team left from Kanha National Park to assist. During this time, our local staff played a crucial role in controlling the crowd, and I truly appreciate their efforts. The police also cooperated with us and helped us manage the traffic," said Rishibha Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Mandla

Two leopard cubs were also spotted near the leopard. Officials were searching for them when the last reports came in.

"The leopard's back got caught in the fence, leaving a round-shaped injury mark on its body. The leopard has been successfully rescued," said Dr Sandeep Agarwal, Veterinarian at the Kanha Tiger Reserve

"We are seeing that the leopard got stuck in the fence, possibly because someone opened a small space. We have observed the wire and will conduct a further investigation to determine why the fence was present there if the fence was part of the forest department or was put by someone else. If anyone is found guilty, we will take appropriate action," added Rishibha Singh

The leopard was shifted to the rescue centre where it is undergoing further treatment. However, since the wounds are superficial, the leopard is expected to make a full recovery.