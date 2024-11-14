Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

Lucknow: Meet Hemant Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow who is cultivating saffron using aeroponics, a method that doesn't require soil. After extensive research and training from experts in Kashmir, Hemant, who left a lucrative job in the US, began growing saffron in a climate-controlled environment.

"This is our set-up, which is based on vertical farming, allowing us to grow as many plants as possible in a small space. We have tried to replicate the environment of Kashmir, and for this, we have used the aeroponic method. Aeroponics is a technique in which plants are grown without soil and with minimal water," said Hemant Srivastava.

Hemant transformed two rooms of his house into a 300-square-foot space for saffron farming. "The cost depends on the type of technology you use. We built this in a 300 sq ft area, and it cost us around Rs 30 to 40 lakh. It can be done at a lower cost if you use less technology, or it can be more expensive if you choose to automate. All of this also depends on your personal preferences. It cost us around Rs 30 to 40 lakh," he added.

Hemant is hopeful that his saffron will command a good price in the market, particularly because it is organically grown.