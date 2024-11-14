Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Lucknow: Meet Hemant Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow who is cultivating saffron using aeroponics, a method that doesn't require soil. After extensive research and training from experts in Kashmir, Hemant, who left a lucrative job in the US, began growing saffron in a climate-controlled environment.

"This is our set-up, which is based on vertical farming, allowing us to grow as many plants as possible in a small space. We have tried to replicate the environment of Kashmir, and for this, we have used the aeroponic method. Aeroponics is a technique in which plants are grown without soil and with minimal water," said Hemant Srivastava.

Hemant transformed two rooms of his house into a 300-square-foot space for saffron farming. "The cost depends on the type of technology you use. We built this in a 300 sq ft area, and it cost us around Rs 30 to 40 lakh. It can be done at a lower cost if you use less technology, or it can be more expensive if you choose to automate. All of this also depends on your personal preferences. It cost us around Rs 30 to 40 lakh," he added.

Hemant is hopeful that his saffron will command a good price in the market, particularly because it is organically grown.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUCKNOW RESIDENT LEAVES US JOBAEROPONICSHEMANT SRIVASTAVAGROW SAFFRON USING AEROPONICS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Farooq Abdullah Reached Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah Reaches Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels

Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.