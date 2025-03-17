Loudspeaker Ban Unintentionally Revives 'Sehri Jagane Wale' Tradition In Sambhal

The Muslim community in Sambhal has unintentionally revived the tradition of Sehri Jagane Wale or Munadis – people who beat drums in the early hours before dawn to wake up those observing Roza during Ramzan. With the administration ordering a ban on loudspeakers at religious sites, the Sehri Jagane Wale say they have turned to this option.

Sehri Jagane Wala, Mohammad Sohib help to wake up people at 3 am. When asked about the time of Sehri, he said, "Yes, since loudspeakers are banned, people cannot hear [call to wake up for Namaz] so to wake up the Rozedaars and Namazis, we have to play the dhol. Since loudspeakers are not allowed we have to do this to wake them up, we have to face our challenge ourself."

Answering to the question that since when he has been doing this, he said, "I have been doing this since the first day of Ramzan, as the order [to ban loudspeakers] was implemented this year. What else can we do?"

"My message is that all Rozedaars should wake up and observe their Roza. We are here to wake you up. Inshallah, keep your Rozas," he added.

Muezzins – individuals appointed at mosques to call Muslims to prayer, are delivering the azaan from minarets to invite worshippers to perform their daily prayers. Sehri is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims eat before beginning their roza during the month of Ramzan.