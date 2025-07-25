London Vegetable Orchestra Still Thriving After Jam With King Charles III

East Molesey: The London Vegetable Orchestra performs at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, surprising bystanders with instruments carved from vegetables and fruit. Their success follows a jam session with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace in April, a video of which went viral online, where the King participated with a carrot recorder.

"And then King Charles III came over and said hello to us, and we presented him with a carrot recorder which we made specially for him. And we were told, don't ask him to play it. So we said, would you like to play it, and bless him, he did, and he gave it a good go and carried on playing it," a member of the London Vegetable Orchestra told AFP.

"So we joined in, and we worked out which harmonies we needed to play 'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star' so that everybody knows. And he had a big smile on his face, took his carrot with him. And yeah, a good time was had by all. It's a very memorable moment," added the member.

Trombone player, Patrick Johns, said people get amazed every time they hear them playing instruments carved out of vegetables and fruit. "When people hear us playing for the first time, there's a big smile, and then the first question they always have is, Are those vegetables?" said Johns.