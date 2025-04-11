London Activists Destroy Tesla In Anti-Elon Musk Protest

London: A Tesla vehicle was publicly destroyed in central London by activities from the campaign group 'Everyone Hates Elon', as part of a symbolic protest against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The car, which was already destined for scrap, was battered with baseball bats and sledgehammers to create an art installation titled 'London vs Musk', intended to raise funds for local food banks.

The demonstration drew a crowd of supporters, many expressing anger over Musk's stances on social issues, including trans rights and the conflict in Gaza.

"Elon Musk thinks he is untouchable," said Romilly Cotta, a 25-year-old student participating in the protest. "His agenda on trans rights and Gaza breaks my heart. I just wanted to let out some of my anger, which I feel does not have much of an outlet."

Freelance musician Colin Reineberg, 31, added, "There is a shared feeling that billionaires are taking too much. We all hate billionaires. We all hate Elon specifically. It's cathartic." The artwork will be sold, with proceeds supporting food insecurity initiatives across the United Kingdom. (With AFP Inputs)