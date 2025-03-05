Locking Wishes, Unlocking Divinity At Prayagraj's 'Taale Wale Mahadev' Temple

Prayagraj: In the heart of Prayagraj, the Shree Natheshwar Mahadev Mandir, also known as 'Taale Wale Mahadev,' is a temple where devotees come to lock in their wishes. The temple is adorned with thousands of locks, each carrying a wish, and finding space to add one can be challenging. Once a wish is fulfilled, devotees return to open their lock and take it home.

The temple's mahant, Shivam Mishra, explains that in 2020, during his spiritual practice, he received divine guidance from Pashupati Nath of Kathmandu to introduce the locks. Since then, the practice has grown rapidly, with about 100-150 locks added daily. Devotees come from across India and abroad, with locks from places as distant as Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Nepal.

Some locks are left with keys still in them as a form of offering or 'Shringar' for Lord Shiva, rather than a wish. Devotees from far-off places, including overseas, can even apply online to have a lock placed in their name. The temple is home to approximately 50,000 locks, each symbolising a wish or prayer. (With PTI Inputs)