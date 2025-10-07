Locals Cheer Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: A fresh white blanket has wrapped the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The slopes now glisten under a thick cover of snow.

The higher reaches witnessed heavy snowfall on Monday, turning the valley into a winter wonderland much earlier than expected. Continuous rains and snow have caused temperatures to drop sharply, signalling an early arrival of winter, and the sudden chill is making locals reach for their woollens.

"Snowfall has begun in the nearby mountains of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. With the fresh spell of snow, the number of tourists in these areas is expected to rise. The weather has turned pleasant, and as winter slowly approaches, people have already started wearing warm clothes following the snowfall over the last two days," said Om Buddhist, a local resident.

The early snowfall has not only transformed the landscape but also given a much-needed boost to the local tourism sector. According to Roshan Thakur, Hotelier in Kullu, "Winter has truly arrived — Rohtang, Atal Tunnel, Mandi, and Sissu have all witnessed heavy snowfall. This is great news for tourists, as well as for those in the tourism sector and taxi drivers. The early snowfall this year has brought smiles to many faces."

According to the local weather office, a strong western disturbance is expected to impact parts of the state for the next two days, bringing more rain and snow before the weather clears after Thursday. A yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain and snow in isolated areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts.