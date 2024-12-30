LIVE | Sriharikota: Launch of PSLV C-60

Sriharikota: PSLV-C60 is being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The countdown started at 8:58 pm on Sunday and the launch will begin at 10:00 pm on Monday. PSLV-C60 will mainly launch Spadex satellites into orbit. Along with this, scientists have made arrangements to send another 24 payloads into space to conduct experiments. These payloads, prepared by various academic institutions, startups and ISRO affiliates, have been installed by scientists in the fourth stage (top) of the rocket. Acting as the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM), this part will fall to Earth in a few weeks. ISRO has designed this procedure to ensure that the payloads carry out specific experiments within this stipulated period. The main purpose of POEM is to carry out more experiments in a given period by using a part of space junk.

