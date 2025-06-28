WATCH: PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, the PMO's office said on Saturday.Shukla became the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom Mission 4 crew, successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:01 PM IST on June 26, 2025, following a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours.Upon arriving at the International Space Station, Shukla shared his experience and excitement and said: "I am No. 634th (astronaut to travel to space). It's a privilege to be among the few who have had chance to see the Earth from a vantage point. It has been a wonderful ride. It has been great. I was looking forward to coming to space. The minute I entered the International Space Station (ISS), you (the crew) just made me feel so welcome. You guys literally opened the doors. Whatever expectations I had, they have been surpassed. I am confident that the next 14 days are going to be amazing working together."
