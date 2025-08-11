Essay Contest 2025

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Newly Constructed Flats For MPs In New Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

Updated : August 11, 2025 at 10:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 new multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Kiren Rijiju attended the event.As part of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling at the housing site. He also met and interacted with the labourers who worked together for the construction and completion of the residential complex. Following this, PM Modi delivered a keynote address.The Prime Minister's Office shared that each of the newly constructed Type-VII flats has an approximate carpet area of 5000 square feet. The flats are designed to be spacious enough for both residential and official purposes, so that MPs can manage their public duties comfortably from their homes.The residential complex also has dedicated spaces for offices, staff accommodation and a community centre, making it a complete and convenient place for the residents. An official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.All the buildings, designed in line with the modern standards, are earthquake-resistant and equipped with latest structural safety features. Along with this, the complex also has a solid security system to ensure the safety of all occupants. The facilities and layout are meant to suit the changing needs of public representatives and provide a modern and comfortable living experience.
