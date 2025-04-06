LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's 1st Vertical Sea Bridge In Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram today. This inauguration of India’s first vertical sea lift bridge is happening on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The bridge provides a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island and would improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond.The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span. Following this, he will visit the world-famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation. 
