Live: PM Modi In Tamil Nadu For Inauguration of Rs 8,300 Cr Development Works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Earlier today, he inaugurated the new Pamban sea bridge in Rameswaram. This inauguration of India’s first vertical sea lift bridge happened on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. He then visited the world-famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt and 'angavastram' (worn around the neck), the PM visited the holy shrine on Sunday for the second time in a little over a year. He had offered prayers at the temple last year, ahead of the Pran Pratishta of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Later, he addressed a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and a host of National Highway Projects to the nation.

