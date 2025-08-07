LIVE: PM Inaugurates M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today at ICAR PUSA in New Delhi. He is set to address the gathering on the occasion.The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, said the theme of the conference, “Evergreen Revolution, The Pathway to Biohappiness”, reflects Prof. Swaminathan’s lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all. The conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of ‘Evergreen Revolution’, it added. Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalised communities in developmental discourses."To honour his legacy, the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace. Prime Minister will also give the first award to the recipient on the occasion. This international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity, and peace for vulnerable and marginalised The through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement, or local capacity building," the PMO said in its statement.Prof M S Swaminathan, popularly known as the Father of India’s Green Revolution, is credited with saving millions of people from starvation through his landmark work on enhancing productivity and production of wheat and rice crops during the 1960s-70s. He also provided a concept of transforming the "Green Revolution" into an "Evergreen Revolution," which might allow agriculture to withstand the consequences of climate change and sustainably feed the world's population. He died in Chennai on 28 September 2023, at 98.

