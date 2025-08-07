Essay Contest 2025

LIVE: PM Inaugurates M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 9:10 AM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today at ICAR PUSA in New Delhi. He is set to address the gathering on the occasion.The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, said the theme of the conference, “Evergreen Revolution, The Pathway to Biohappiness”, reflects Prof. Swaminathan’s lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all. The conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of ‘Evergreen Revolution’, it added. Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalised communities in developmental discourses."To honour his legacy, the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace. Prime Minister will also give the first award to the recipient on the occasion. This international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity, and peace for vulnerable and marginalised The through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement, or local capacity building," the PMO said in its statement.Prof M S Swaminathan, popularly known as the Father of India’s Green Revolution, is credited with saving millions of people from starvation through his landmark work on enhancing productivity and production of wheat and rice crops during the 1960s-70s. He also provided a concept of transforming the "Green Revolution" into an "Evergreen Revolution," which might allow agriculture to withstand the consequences of climate change and sustainably feed the world's population. He died in Chennai on 28 September 2023, at 98.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

M S SWAMINATHANFATHER OF GREEN REVOLUTIONNARENDRA MODIPRIME MINISTERCENTENARY INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

PM Modi Addresses Public Gathering At Kartavya Bhavan

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Addresses Public Gathering At Kartavya Bhavan

August 6, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Watch | NISAR Mission: NASA-ISRO Earth Observation Satellite Launch Today

Watch | NISAR Mission Launch Live

July 30, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Visit

Watch Live | PM Modi Dedicates To Nation Various Development Projects

July 26, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Motihari, Bihar

Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Motihari, Bihar

July 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.